How the brunch bill impacts distilleries statewide

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While cities and towns across North Carolina are deciding whether or not alcohol can be served before noon on Sundays, another aspect of the law applying to distilleries went immediately into effect when Governor Cooper signed the bill.

“Oh we were all ecstatic,” said Mark Mullins, the co-founder of Social House Vodka, a new distiller in Kinston. “I mean, we were in the process of building out distillery while all these conversations were going on.”

Mark Mullins said the brunch bill has a huge impact on distilleries in North Carolina.

“The first piece allows us now to sell five bottles of our product at our distillery as opposed to one before,” Mark Mullins said.

Five times the bottles means five times the on-site sales going directly into the companies pocket.

“Having the ability to sell more bottles to consumers who visit the distillery, tour the distillery, allows us to generate revenue here locally,” said Mark Mullins.

“People can see what we are doing and be able to leave with some bottles to go home and share with your friends,” production manager Jeremiah Mullins said.

The second piece allows them to go to festivals and events to give out samples.

“Being able to touch a consumer in their environment, they are walking around, shopping, checking out whatever the festival is, they are able to meet the distiller, understand about what goes into the product,” Mark Mullins said.

Social House says the new legislation will not only help with their sales and marketing, but it will also bring more jobs to the east.

“If we have to be at festivals, we need people there to man those festivals,” Mark Mullins said. “If we have to have sales at the distillery, the more sales, the more people we are allowed to hire.”

Mullins says the new legislation comes at the perfect time for Kinston’s newest distillery.

“Now that we are coming in at this moment when some of those laws have already passed,” Mark Mullins said. “We are in a great spot and we feel very excited about the future of North Carolina distilleries.”

Other distilleries across the East, such as Mother Earth, also benefit from the bill.