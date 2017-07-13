Gymboree to close 350 stores, including Greenville Mall location

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 4, 2010, file photo, Susi Ortiz, right, buys children's clothing at the Gymboree store at the Westside Pavilion Shopping Center in Los Angeles. Children's clothing retailer Gymboree Corp. is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest sign of traditional retailers' struggles as shoppers shun stores and buy online. Gymboree is the latest retailer to file Chapter 11, close stores or go out of business entirely in 2017. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Gymboree in the Greenville Mall is closing after the children’s clothing company announced they were shutting down about 350 stores across the country.

A number of other Gymboree stores in North Carolina are also closing, including locations in Hickory, Raleigh, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Wilmington.

“Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization, with greater financial flexibility to invest in our future,” said Daniel Griesemer, president and CEO of Gymboree in a news release.

The children’s clothing store had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and the filing is supposed to reduce its debts by at least $900 million.

