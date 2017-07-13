Gymboree to close 350 stores, including Greenville Mall location

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Gymboree in the Greenville Mall is closing after the children’s clothing company announced they were shutting down about 350 stores across the country.

A number of other Gymboree stores in North Carolina are also closing, including locations in Hickory, Raleigh, Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Wilmington.

“Right-sizing our store footprint is a central part of our efforts to ensure Gymboree emerges from this restructuring process as a stronger and more competitive organization, with greater financial flexibility to invest in our future,” said Daniel Griesemer, president and CEO of Gymboree in a news release.

The children’s clothing store had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and the filing is supposed to reduce its debts by at least $900 million.