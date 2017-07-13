Greenville Tar Heel 9-10’s win state title; Next stop-Tournament of State Champions

By Published:

FOREST CITY (WNCT)- Greenville Tar Heel rolled to four straight victories and clinched the North Carolina 9-10 state title with a 19-6 win over Wilson City Little League Thursday night.

Derrion Geddis hit two home runs, including a grand slam to lead Tar Heel. Parker Watson and Davis Bradley also homered for Tar Heel.

Tar Heel will now represent North Carolina in the Tournament of State Champions next week at Stallings Stadium and Elm Street Park. Greenville opens against the Georgia state champions on Saturday, July 22nd at 3:30.

 

 

 

