Greenville commuters asking for more bus shelters

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville community leaders are asking the city for the installment of more bus shelters.

“It’s very important to have bus shelters,” said Leroy Outerbridge, who uses the bus every day. “For rain, snow and ice…of course a day like this, you need air conditioner.”

He said he understands the importance of having bus shelters.

“When the weather is bad — when I mean bad I mean 99-100 degrees like it is now — it’s almost impossible to get comfortable under a bus shelter,” Outerbridge said.

Many Greenville commuters are asking the city to install more for the protection of those waiting.

With only 25 bus shelters in the city, it can be difficult to cater to each neighborhood.

Transit manager Lamont Jackson said there is a system in place to determine where bus shelters need to be installed.

“I’ll have our transit coordinator draw up a survey form, and the drivers when every trip…when they are going out…usually they would just document, how many passengers at that point to see how many roll throughout the course of a week.”

Jackson said any concerns the public may have can come through him.

“I’ll have an assessment,” said Jackson. “Have our drivers assess that area through the survey form and if there’s a community meeting, I would love to come to it and talk to the people and residents.”

And while the temperatures may increase, Outerbridge said he’s just glad that there are bus shelters.

“It’s good to have bus shelters, especially on a nice warm day,” Outerbridge said.