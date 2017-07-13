First Alert Forecast: Heat continues to build

SUMMARY: An area of high pressure will continue to provide typical summertime weather for the next few days. A better chance of storms returns by the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly sunny this morning. It is warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 at the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 90s and a heat index in the triple digits once again. It will be breezy at times, with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm, muggy & breezy overnight with temps in the 70s and winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 90s and a heat index in the triple digits once again with a 30% chance of storms.

TROPICS: We continue to track disorganized thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 77 ° F precip: 0% 78 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 90 ° F precip: 0% 92 ° F precip: 0% 93 ° F precip: 0% 93 ° F precip: 0% 94 ° F precip: 0% 94 ° F precip: 0% 93 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 10% 88 ° F precip: 40% 84 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 30% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 10% 81 ° F precip: 10% 83 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 93 ° F precip: 20% 94 ° F precip: 20% 94 ° F precip: 20% 93 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 10% 90 ° F precip: 10% 88 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 50% 79 ° F precip: 50% 78 ° F precip: 60% 77 ° F precip: 30% 77 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast