First Alert Forecast: Heat continues to build

SUMMARY: An area of high pressure will continue to provide typical summertime weather for the next few days. A better chance of storms returns by the weekend. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly sunny this morning. It is warm and humid with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to around 80 at the coast.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 90s and a heat index in the triple digits once again. It will be breezy at times, with winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm, muggy & breezy overnight with temps in the 70s and winds out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower to mid 90s and a heat index in the triple digits once again with a 30% chance of storms.

 

TROPICS:  We continue to track disorganized thunderstorms in the open Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
77° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
78° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
80° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
82° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
85° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
88° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
90° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
92° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
93° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
93° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
94° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
94° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
93° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
91° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Thu
88° F
precip:
40%
9pm
Thu
84° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Thu
82° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Thu
81° F
precip:
20%
12am
Fri
80° F
precip:
40%
1am
Fri
79° F
precip:
30%
2am
Fri
78° F
precip:
20%
3am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
4am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
5am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
6am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
7am
Fri
77° F
precip:
20%
8am
Fri
79° F
precip:
10%
9am
Fri
81° F
precip:
10%
10am
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
11am
Fri
86° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Fri
89° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Fri
91° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Fri
93° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Fri
94° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Fri
94° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Fri
93° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Fri
92° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Fri
90° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Fri
88° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Fri
84° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Fri
83° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Fri
82° F
precip:
50%
12am
Sat
79° F
precip:
50%
1am
Sat
79° F
precip:
50%
2am
Sat
78° F
precip:
60%
3am
Sat
77° F
precip:
30%
4am
Sat
77° F
precip:
20%
