ECU hosts breakfast to discuss health care bill

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University hosted a breakfast Thursday to discuss the proposed new health care bill to local leaders in the East.

It was a partnership with the AARP to discuss the effects of the new health care bill if it passes.

Representatives from the offices of Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr spoke at the event to discuss what North Carolinians can expect.

AARP state director Doug Dickerson spoke at the meeting.

“People are very concerned about their premiums growing at even a higher rate than what they had and on net the bill that the Senate is now considering would result in premiums for older adults being even more costly than what the affordable care act provides,” Dickerson said.

According to AARP, 17 percent of North Carolinians are already on some form of Medicare.

