Construction workers try to stay cool in high heat

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With heat indexes soaring in the east, it is important for people to know how to cool down when they get overheated.

Officials say the people most affected by the heat are older people, younger people and people who work outside.

Construction workers working on the Tenth Street connector say they wear long sleeves and pants to block their skin from the sun.

They say it is important to drink water before, during and after going outside.

“We drink water, a lot of water,” construction worker Martin Garcia said. “Especially the morning before we start on this stuff. We drink some water before the heat is coming.”

They also say it’s cooler underground where they are working.