Community shows outpouring of support after Marines die in fatal crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people in Jacksonville are feeling the weight of the seven lives lost from Camp Lejeune.

The Camp Lejeune Memorial Gardens serve as a sacred ground for fallen marines with memorials and names etched in stone. It’s where we found a lot of military families.

For those who live in Jacksonville there’s resilience throughout the community. Paige Elmore grow up in Jacksonville, her father was a Marine during in the Gulf War. “The military takes care of its own. The military community whether they live off-base or on base they will take care of those families,” she said.

Paige added, “Being a military child, it was explained to me once that when you join the military your family comes with you and is part of the package deal. They’re the ones who serve, but your family does too.”

Jay and Becky Harmon are in town for their son’s graduation on Thursday, when he’ll officially become a Marine. They say they know the danger is there, but there’s a pride in serving your country.

Mrs. Harmon said, “As a mother, we had this conversation when our son signed up, it’s such a privilege there are some people who live their whole lives and they never find their people and they never find their drive, and I may live until they’re 60 years old but they didn’t live on purpose.”

Simone Maguire is an active military spouse in the community; her organization is holding a benefit Saturday morning. It’s a pancake breakfast at the restaurant, Highway 55 in Hampstead. She says it’s a way for her to give back.

Magurie explained, “I have seen friends of mine, people who I love dearly, struggle. There is a need in this community for the extra little boost and I like to be able to help with that.”

The Harmons say everyone has a role in serving this country and those who lost their lives Monday served as heroes. “Even though it was a tragic accident it doesn’t mean it was any less noble, it doesn’t mean it was any less valuable. So we get our hearts and say our thoughts and prayers to the family’s and the love ones and we think highly of the people who fell,” said Harmon.

All proceeds from Saturday’s breakfast are going to the families of the fallen.

For more information on the benefit breakfast click HERE.

If you would like other ways to donate to the families you can do so by clicking HERE.