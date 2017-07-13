52-year-old flood prevention study discovered

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A 52-year-old document from the Library of Congress at our nation’s capital has been discovered. It’s a study on the need for flood prevention in the east

Kinston Mayor BJ Murphy was one of the leaders to work on finding the document.

Murphy said, “All we’ve been asking of lawmakers is to really study this issue and here it is, they’ve already got the ground work laid out, although it was five decades ago.”

The document is a study by the Army Corps of Engineers from 1965. Its goal was to find solutions to flooding in the east.

Murphy said, “There are 12 other reservoirs all along the Neuse River Basin where they say flood prevention needs to happen. In fact, they even list the costs.”

The document lays out a need for infrastructure like dams and spillways along the Neuse, starting upstream in Wake County.

It’s an idea Murphy has been urging lawmakers to consider.

“They need to update it with the new technology advances, as well as any major flooding we’ve had already, so the ground work is laid for them to go ahead and do this project,” said Murphy.

The document’s discovery has left some in Kinston wondering why preventative measures weren’t made decades ago.

Kinston resident Cammi Mumford said, “If I really think about it it’s upsetting because you can never be too prepared for something. I mean you want to be able to prevent as much as possible so if we could’ve done something to prevent it just the slightest that would’ve been great.”

Mumford feels disappointed lawmakers didn’t take action.

“It would’ve been very helpful if there was something that would’ve prevented the damage the floods have caused,” Mumford added.

Murphy said it’s up to lawmakers to listen.

“Our leaders in Raleigh and D.C. need to continue to hear from us and make a lot a noise that this is a serious issue,” said Murphy. “It will rain again, it will flood again. That is why we need to make it top of mind for them at all times.”