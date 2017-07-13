2017 ACC Football Kickoff opens two day run in Charlotte

By Published:

CHARLOTTE (WNCT) – The Atlantic Coast Conference  opened its preseason football media days by touting its football success in 2016, from Clemson’s national championship to Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson winning the Heisman Trophy.

Both trophies were on display in Charlotte, though Commissioner John Swofford opened his state-of-the-league forum by noting: “We also know you don’t live too long on last year’s laurels.”

Thursday featured all of the teams in the Atlantic Division. That side of the conference includes Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Boston College, Syracuse, North Carolina State and Wake Forest.

The Coastal Division goes on Friday. That side of the league includes North Carolina and Duke.

 

