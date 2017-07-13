1 person, 2 dogs exposed to rabid raccoon in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County Animal Services says one person and two dogs were exposed in July to a rabid raccoon in the Midway Park area near Piney Green Highway and Highway 24.

The dogs had been vaccinated and are under observation at their home.

“The person who had contact with the raccoon went to Onslow Memorial Hospital to receive the rabies vaccine, so that person is expected to remain free of the disease,” said Angela Lee, director of the Onslow County Health Department.

Another rabid raccoon was captured in the Sneads Ferry area in March and both raccoons tested positive for rabies, according to the North Carolina State Laboratory.

“Rabies is a deadly disease, so people that have been bitten or scratched by a rabid animal should see a doctor,” said Lee. “It is critical to get treatment quickly because people can be protected from rabies if they receive a series of vaccines soon after the exposure.”

Howard Martin, the director of Onslow County Animal Services, advises residents to have their pets vaccinated for rabies and keep children away from stray or wild animals.

“Vaccinating pets and staying away from wild animals are the best ways to prevent being exposed to rabies, People should not approach a suspected animal themselves; the risk is too great,” said Martin.

Onslow County Animal Services offers a Rabies Clinic for pets every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from noon to 5:00 p.m. at 244 Georgetown Road in Jacksonville. No appointment is necessary, and the cost of the vaccine is $10 per pet.

For information about vaccinating your pets for rabies, please contact Onslow County Animal Services at (910) 455-0182 or your veterinarian.