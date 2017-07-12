Students participate in week long robotics summer camp

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A summer camp in Pitt County is teaching student how to build robots with Legos.

Go science and the Pitt county robotics team are working together to teach fourth to eight graders how to build and program Lego robots.

It’s a part of the First Lego League Programming and Design Camp.

Program leaders say this is an excellent opportunity for these students to learn leadership and science skills.

“We are hoping that they will enjoy and build stem skills that later as high school students they can come join us with the robots,” said Ann McClung with Pitt County Robotics.

This is the first of this program to come to Pitt County.

Another program with kindergarten to third graders begins next week and it’s not too late to sign up.

