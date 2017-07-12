New Bern nixes alcohol sales before Sunday at noon

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Sunday brunch will stay the same in New Bern after the City Council failed to give the go-ahead to the brunch bill ordinance, leaving alcohol sales to begin at noon on Sunday.

Alderman Jeffrey Odham made the motion to pass the bill last night allowing alcohol sales to begin at 10 a.m. but failed after no one spoke up to second it.

Alderman Bernard White, who pushed against the bill since the beginning, believes it could cause more problems for the city.

“It might not have been fair for me to be there because I’m a non-drinker,” said White. “And most people I see that drink, they are very, very good people but after they drink everything changes.”

And for resident Jody Grenier, she didn’t seem to mind the ordinance failed either.

“I think its fine,” Greneir said.

While some of the bill’s detractors say it distracts from church on Sunday mornings, others think completely differently.

“My take on it is this: On Sunday mornings at 10 o’clock, you’ll find me and my family at church personally,” said Alderman Jeffrey Odham. “But I also don’t think it’s my job as an elected official to tell grown adults who are the legal age to buy alcohol what time they can buy it on a certain date.”

Odham was an advocate for the bill because he thinks businesses will lose out on sales.