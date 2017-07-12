MCAS Cherry Point to get funding from state legislature for 1st time

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — For the first time, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will receive funding from the state legislature.

Havelock Mayor Will Lewis said the state will give Cherry Point $3 million to help fund lift fan maintenance.

The money will also go toward the testing facility for the fleet readiness center east.

The funds will also go to the f-35b joint strike fighter.

Mayor Lewis is appreciative of the support for the military bases.

“State of North Carolina has never made an investment in a military installation,” said Lewis. “They’ve never done it, and they’re not alone in that. A lot of states never have. So this is a ground breaking thing that the North Carolina General Assembly has done.”

Lewis said the money won’t just help Havelock’s economy but will enable the base to be home to more F-35b’s than any other air station in the world.

