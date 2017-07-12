Humane Society raises funds to purchase new van

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will put its new commercial van on the road Wednesday morning.

After months of fundraising, the non-profit raised the nearly $29,000 needed to purchase a 2017 Nissan NV 1500 from Greenville Nissan.

This van is equipped with what the staff members and volunteers need to keep the animals and themselves safe during transport. It features front and rear air conditioning and heating, back-up camera, interior plastic lining, water repellent seats, driver’s and passenger’s seat-mounted side-impact air bags, and roof-mounted curtain side-impact air bags.

This new Nissan NV will replace the organization’s 17-year-old Chevrolet Astro van with over 90,000 miles.

Board president, Martina Christie, says this van is a dream come true for staff, board members and volunteers.

“Without donor support, the van acquisition would have been postponed for quite a while,” said Christie. “A new van was on a big wish-list. Unfortunately the old van was becoming less reliable, expensive to maintain so HSEC decided to start a restrictive fund for only a van purchase.”

HSEC reached its goal in June with the help of many individuals and the support of a local anonymous benefactor which provided a 1:1 challenge match up to $10,000.

Shelter Director Sistine Burgess says this van will help the organization in its lifesaving mission.

“The biggest thing is safety. It’s going to help with the safety of both our staff and our animals,” said Burgess. “It will also help us fit more animals in at one time which is great for us pulling animals and for us to get animals to the vet.”

This van will provide staff and volunteers with reliable transportation to take furry friends to vet appointments and adoption events. It will also transport cats and dogs from surrounding shelter facilities, which may euthanize. Staff members identify healthy animals to transport to HSEC, which is a no-kill facility, so they can be adopted into their forever homes.