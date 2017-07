GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raising Raiders is holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday for MARCSOC families in the Mississippi plane crash.

Tickets are $5, and you purchase them ahead of time here.

The fundraiser will be held at the Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes and Fires at 17230 U.S. 17 in Hampstead.

If you would like to donate directly, you can do so here.