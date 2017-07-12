Former deputy killed in Jacksonville was under indecent liberties investigation

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The former Onslow County deputy found shot to death in Woodlands Park was under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation, which is ongoing, started on May 5 after the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office reached out to SBI due to allegations against William Clifton regarding indecent liberties with a 12-year-old girl.

The SBI said the alleged incident occurred in 2015, and Clifton left the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office in 2016. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office was not investigating the allegations in lieu of the SBI’s investigation.

Clifton was found shot to death in Woodlands Park July 7, and police have offered a reward for information in the incident.