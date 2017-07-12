First Alert Forecast: True summertime pattern returns…

SUMMARY: A stalled front will finally dissipate, allowing us to return to a more typical summertime pattern. Extreme heat will stay in the forecast through the end of the work week. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are partly to mostly clear with pretty warm and humid temps in the 70s and even 80s along the coast. Winds are light.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20 to 30% chance of a pop up shower or thunderstorm Temperatures will be quite hot, in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to lower 90s coastal. The heat index will be between 100 and 105 degrees with a breezy from time to time out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid again overnight with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s to around 80.

THURSDAY: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with a 20% chance of storms and highs in the 90’s with a triple digit heat index.

TROPICS: We continue to monitor a cluster of thunderstorms near the Cape Verde Islands. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 76 ° F precip: 0% 77 ° F precip: 0% 80 ° F precip: 0% 82 ° F precip: 0% 85 ° F precip: 0% 87 ° F precip: 0% 89 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 91 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 30% 91 ° F precip: 30% 90 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 82 ° F precip: 10% 85 ° F precip: 0% 88 ° F precip: 0% 91 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 20% 93 ° F precip: 20% 94 ° F precip: 20% 94 ° F precip: 20% 93 ° F precip: 20% 92 ° F precip: 20% 90 ° F precip: 20% 87 ° F precip: 20% 83 ° F precip: 20% 82 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 10% 79 ° F precip: 10% 78 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% 77 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast