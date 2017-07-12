Fatal Crash on Highway 93 leaves one dead

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)- State troopers say one person is dead following a head-on collision in Pitt County Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. after a two cars collided on Highway 903 and Post Oak Road, north of Stokes.

Troopers say 20-year-old Aaron Cutler, of Blounts Creek, was driving north on Highway 903 when he went left of center and hit an oncoming car.

The identity of the person killed has not been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.