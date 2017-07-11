Pitt County rallies past Wilson, 8-7 to clinch Area One, East Division title

WINTERVILLE (WNCT) – Pitt County came from behind with four runs in the 7th inning and a single run in the 8th to rally past Wilson, 8-7 to sweep the best-of-five Area One, East Division championship series.

Gregory Hardison continued his torrid pace with two more hits. Hardison drove in three runs and scored a pair in the victory.

Tyshawn Barrett homered for Pitt County.

Post 39 will now play the winner between Garner and Apex on Sunday for the Area One championship and for seeding in the upcoming North Carolina State American Legion tournament.

