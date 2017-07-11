Local church hosts food bank to help feed neighbors in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One local church is trying to do its part to help feed their neighbors in need.

Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church runs a food drive to give out non-perishable items to any one who comes in and asks. Dozens of people came in on Tuesday, leaving with bags full of cereal, peanut butter green beans and more.

“We are planting a seed,” church member Jessica Chadwick said. “We may not be able to touch everybody in one day, but if we can touch one home with a meal, we are doing God’s work and that’s a beautiful thing to know.”

The church’s food bank is open every second Tuesday of the month. The church welcomes any donations to help feed the community.