Kinston business owner turns FedEx truck into boutique

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — People are flocking to the internet more than normal Tuesday, as Amazon kicks off 30 hours of deals for prime users.

It can be difficult for local businesses to compete with online shopping, but one Kinston resident has given a new meaning to mobile shopping, taking an old FedEx truck and giving it a new purpose.

The truck still delivers items to people but in a new way.

A mobile boutique is what Prashana Wilson calls it, and it roams the surrounding area offering clothes, shoes, accessories and more.

“I’ve always wanted to be in fashion, and so I felt like this would be a great way for me to do what love, help people and be kind of like a personal stylist and provide great inventory,” Wilson said.

Despite the prevalence of Amazon, Wilson said she has the upper hand with her truck offering convenience, mobility and good sales.

If you want to check out Cheri La Mode you can find it on Facebook and at festivals around the area.