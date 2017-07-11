First Alert Forecast: Sunshine, heat, and storms

SUMMARY: Summertime pattern continues with heat, muggy conditions, and scattered thunderstorms. Details:

THIS MORNING: Skies are variably cloudy with a few passing coastal showers or storms with muggy temps in the 70s inland and around 80 at the coast. There are some areas of patchy fog with light winds.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20-30% chance of showers/storms and highs in the upper 80s coastal to lower 90s inland. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows will stay typically warm and muggy, in the 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy with some areas of patchy fog but otherwise quiet.

WEDNESDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms and highs in the 90’s (cooler at the coast) with the heat index in the triple digits, between 100 and 105 degrees.

TROPICS: We continue to track a few clusters of thunderstorms in the Atlantic. Click here for your tropical update.

