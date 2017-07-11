Fathers dies, son nearly drowns in rip current at Fort Macon State Park

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A man is dead after he was sucked out by a rip current along with his son at Fort Macon State Park Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach fire Chief Adam Snyder.

It happened around 3:04 p.m., west of the bathhouse.

Snyder said the two of them were swimming outside the guarded area.

The 59-year-old father who was caught in a rip current was in cardiac arrest when lifeguards pulled him out.

Both were transported to Carteret Heath Care.

The father died, and Snyder said the son, who is 24, nearly drowned.

They were from Nevada and on vacation.

Yellow flags were flying Tuesday, and a moderate risk warning was in place.