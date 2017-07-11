Fathers dies, son nearly drowns in rip current at Fort Macon State Park

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A man is dead after he was sucked out by a rip current along with his son at Fort Macon State Park Tuesday, according to Atlantic Beach fire Chief Adam Snyder.

It happened around 3:04 p.m., west of the bathhouse.

Snyder said the two of them were swimming outside the guarded area.

The 59-year-old father who was caught in a rip current was in cardiac arrest when lifeguards pulled him out.

Both were transported to Carteret Heath Care.

The father died, and Snyder said the son, who is 24, nearly drowned.

They were from Nevada and on vacation.

Yellow flags were flying Tuesday, and a moderate risk warning was in place.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s