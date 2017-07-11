East Carolina baseball and women’s golf presented with AAC’s Academic Excellence Award for second straight year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – For the second-straight year, both the East Carolina baseball (3.27 GPA) and women’s golf programs (3.84 GPA) have been honored with the American Athletic Conference Team Academic Excellence Award according to an announcement by Commissioner Mike Aresco Tuesday.



The Team Academic Excellence Award is given to the team in each conference-sponsored sport with the highest grade point average for the 2016-17 academic year.



“What a tremendous accomplishment for our program winning this award back-to-back years,” said ECU Baseball Head Coach Cliff Godwin. “We strive for excellence in all that we do and this award shows the commitment our players, our support staff and our academic advisor, Rebecca Wade have towards excellence in the classroom. We are honored to be recognized as having the highest team GPA of any baseball team in the American Athletic Conference once again.”



Since the Fall of 2014, the first under Godwin, the Pirates have sported a 3.0 GPA or higher in five of six semesters. Fifty-four (54) student-athletes have been named to the ECU Director of Athletics Honor Roll, while over 30 Pirates have earned inclusion on the American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team maintaining a minimum 3.00 GPA



A year ago, the Pirates received the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and The American Team Academic Excellence Awards after registering a collective 3.31 GPA for the 2015-16 academic year, which was also the highest male GPA at East Carolina during that time frame.

This year seniors Travis Watkins (first team) and Charlie Yorgen (third team) were named CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, which are the fifth and sixth players in program history to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors joining Steve Sides (1987), Lee Kushner (1993), Godwin (1999, 2001) and Sam Narron (2001-02). The duo’s selection marks just the second time that the Pirates have had multiple selections in the same year following Godwin and Narron in 2001.

The women’s golf team, who registered a program-best and ECU-best 3.840 GPA for the academic year, marked the fourth time in school history they captured the top team honor following the 2005-06 (3.575 GPA/Conference USA), 2006-07 (3.610 GPA/Conference USA) and 2015-16 (3.768) seasons.

“I wasn’t sure our team could top the performance in the classroom from last year, but we not only beat it, but blew it away with the 3.840 Team GPA this year,” said ECU Women’s Golf Head Coach Kevin Williams. “It’s amazing what expectations and standards do for a program. It is the expectation of our team each year to achieve high marks in the class. Those expectations come from the standard set by the teams in the past and fuel the passion of our team members to achieve at the highest possible level in the classroom. To be able to accomplish this while being competitive nationally makes me very proud of each member of our team.”

On July 5th, Catherine Ashworth, Carley Cox, Dorthea Forbrigd, Kate Law, Lisa Pettersson and Siranon Shoomee were named 2016-17 NCAA Division I All-America Scholars by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.