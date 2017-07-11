Domestic violence bills signed into law in N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three new bills working to protect victims of domestic violence are now laws in North Carolina.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the move Tuesday, signing Britny’s Law, along with two other ordinances to protect domestic violence victims and the families they leave behind.

According to the North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 82 people lost their lives due to domestic violence in 2016.

Just two years prior, Britny Puryear was one of those victims.

Britny Puryear was shot and killed by her boyfriend after years of abuse.

Her family has been working with the General Assembly to ensure her death was not in vain, working to charge anyone with a history of domestic violence with first-degree murder, defining a pattern of pre-meditation.

“It was a political process with all the deadlines and everything,” said Stephen Puryear, Britny’s father. “Sometimes you have to pass what you can get to get it passed, and we look forward to strengthening it in the future.”

A family here in the east knows this sad truth all too well.

Caitlin Faulkenberry was stabbed more than 70 times by her fiancé Calvin Clay in 2014.

Just last month, Clay pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 36 years in prison.

Her friends are working to develop Caitlyn’s Law, which would improve the way protective orders are issued.

A Facebook page on Caitlyn’s Law reports the efforts to move forward with legislation says they group is still in the process.