Bringing beach activities to the inland areas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here in the East, If you’re looking for something new and adventurous to do on the water you can find it in the inland areas.

According to Forbes Travel Guide, paddle boarding is one of the top fitness trends on the water.

Paddle boarders in our area say not only is it good for you physically, but mentally as well.

They added there is no age limit to paddle boarding saying they’ve seen 90 years old’s participate.

“Instead of having to spend half your day driving there is really cool stuff right here in town,” said Kelsey Curtis, owner of Knee Deep Adventures. “A lot people get bored at the pool it’s only a certain size you go hang out for the afternoon get sun something like that, but out on the river you’ve got more options”

Paddle boarding professionals the activity and kayaking can be a great way for a family to bond and get out from in front of the TV for a weekend.

In addition to Pitt County, there are several places in Beaufort county where you can rent wave runners and jet skis, along with being able to take your own boat out for a day.