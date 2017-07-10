Woman killed in Duplin County collision

ROSE HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman died in a two-vehicle collision on South Sycamore Street near U.S. Hwy 117 South Sunday, according to the Rose Hill Fire Department.

When fire officials arrived, one woman was pinned in the vehicle, while two other had minor injuries.

Firefighters extricated the woman pinned in the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital, where she later died, fire officials said.

One other patient was transported to the hospital, where she received treatment for her injuries while the third patient refused transport.