Winterville to consider letting residents raise chicken, bees

By Published:

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Winterville is scheduled to discuss letting their residents raise chicken and honeybees within city limits.

Economic development planner Stephen Penn will make the proposal during their meeting Monday night.

Residents in favor of the ordinance are not asking for roosters and are proposing that no chickens are to be raised for business or commercial use.

Proponents are also asking to be allowed to keep beehives in their backyards.

Mayor Doug Jackson said most of the people who have reached out to him have expressed resistance to the ordinance.

“If the ordinance passes, it will be a certain number of chicken allowed, and the issue of smell and so forth have been brought about,” said Jackson.

Jackson said he does not expect a decision to be made Monday night, but if it is passed, he does not expect to see it in full effect until the new year

