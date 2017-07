WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Winterville town council is scheduled to take up a proposal Monday night allowing residents to raise chickens and honeybees within city limits.

Support gathered in May to tweak an ordinance which bars raising chickens and other livestock within 300 feet of any home, school, church, restaurant, grocery store, drug store or other retail establishments.

Some worry this could place an extra burden on the police department who must enforce the noise.