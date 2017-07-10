Tornado warning expires in Dare County; waterspouts spotted

A waterspout in Kill Devil Hills (C/O Miller's Seafood and Steakhouse)

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) — A tornado warning was issued Monday morning for Dare County — in the area of Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.

Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ashley Baylor says there were multiple reports of waterspouts that could move offshore. The warning expired at 11:30 a.m.

Several viewer photos and videos captured waterspouts in the area Monday morning. One video taken from the Collington Harbor area appeared to show more than one waterspout.

Dare County Emergency Management tells 10 On Your Side there were reports of shingle damage to some homes.

The reported waterspouts in Dare County came hours after a WAVY viewer captured video of a twister in Currituck County.

It is unconfirmed whether the Currituck-area twister was a waterspout or tornado.

Below are 9OYS viewer-submitted photos, one of a twister in Nags Head and another taken in Kill Devil Hills.

A twister in Nags Head (c/o Holly White)
A waterspout in Kill Devil Hills (C/O Miller’s Seafood and Steakhouse)

 

 

