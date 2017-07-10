Social House Vodka to cut ribbon on Kinston location

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The official ribbon cutting ceremony at Social House Vodka’s new distillery location in Kinston is taking place Monday evening.

The distillery set up shop in an old power plant that has been vacant since the 1970s.

The distillery means more to Kinston than just craft vodka. It will also bring jobs to the city.

“A big push for our renaissance that’s happening downtown is repurposing buildings and turning what is a vacant property into something that is productive and back on the tax books and producing employees and great products and services,” said Kinston Mayor B.J. Murphy. “And that is exactly what you’re seeing here today.”

The owners of Social House Vodka said they picked Kinston over larger cities because of what the city represents — an up-and-coming city built off of local businesses.

Co-founder of the company Mark Mullins said he is excited to see what Social House can bring to the East.

“They’ve really got a thriving downtown with Chef and the Farmer and Mother Earth Brewery, the Boiler Room. They’ve got the Mother Earth Motor Lodge now. You know we felt like we could come in and assist in building and helping by offering jobs and creating jobs in eastern North Carolina, in Kinston.”

Social House is a North Carolina-based operation, and the grains used in the vodka actually come from corn farmers right up the road.