WILSON (WNCT) – Phillip boykin’s 2-run home run gave Pitt County Post 39 the lead for good as the ’39’ers beat Wilson Post 13, 9-4.

Gregory Hardison collected four hits and Darius Nobles had four RBI’s to lead the offense for Pitt County.

Post 39 can wrap up the best-of-five series Tuesday night at Pitt Community College.