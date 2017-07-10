Pirate baseball hosts GG23 Camp

By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pirate baseball coach Cliff Godwin and the team hosted the first of three “CG23” baseball camps at Clark-LeClair Stadium. Dozens of campers, ages 6-13, learned from current and former Pirate baseball players and the coaching staff with drills and coach pitch games.

The camp ran from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday. For former Pirate players such as Charlie Yorgen they say they have as much fun as the kids and learn a lot each year.

“It’s awesome, it’s really a great experience, the kids love it, we love it,” said Yorgen. “I probably learn something new every year I’ve been out here for three years, it’s always a great experience hanging out with the kids, giving back. They see the best in everything, I should say, no matter what it is they are excited so I guess that mind set of having a positive attitude in no matter what it is you’re doing that’s definitely something to take away.”

This camp session will run from July 10-14, session two will run from July 17-21 and session three will take place from July 24-28. For more information click here.

 

