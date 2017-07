Related Coverage Kinston-produced Social House Vodka slated for summer roll out

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Three Stacks Distilling opens Monday night in Kinston.

It’s located in an old city power plant.

Social House Vodka will officially go on sale there. The company’s marketing director said they chose Kinston so they could be part of the community and be able to give back to it.

The distillery is capable of producing about 960 bottles of vodka that will be shipped to ABC stores across North Carolina.