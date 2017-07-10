New grocery store will replace Grifton Piggly Wiggly lost to Matthew

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Flooding during Hurricane Matthew forced the Grifton Piggly Wiggly to close its doors and left the town without a grocery store, but that’s about to change.

The store, covered with cob webs and showing signs of still-visible flood damage, will get a facelift when a new Tropicana Supermarket moves into the building.

Grifton resident Sandra Nobles is thrilled.

“Wonderful!” said Nobles. “We need one.”

For the past eight months, people have pulled into the Piggly Wiggly parking lot to go shopping at Dollar General or simply left town to buy food and produce.

“They want some fresh veggies,” said Jessie Heath, a produce vendor. “They want to see anything fresh — collards, cabbage, watermelons, whatever.”

The new Tropicana will bring those fresh foods back to residents.

There are “a lot of nice people here, and so I’m just happy for them that they’ll be able to get it and happy for me for on the way home,” said Dana Waters, who works at Grifton School.

The deal between the town and store is still fresh, but town leaders say renovations should begin in the next month, and they hope to see an open date within the next six months.

Tropicana already has location in Greenville on Memorial Drive across from the airport.