First Alert Tropical Update: No development expected in the next few days

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY:  Nothing is expected to develop in the Atlantic Basin in the next few days. Click the video to learn more.

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Megan Lindsey, Pierce Legeion and David Sawyer- will keep you updated. To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:

– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.

– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.

– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Mon
75° F
precip:
20%
9am
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
10am
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
81° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
30%
1pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
50%
2pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
85° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
84° F
precip:
40%
6pm
Mon
82° F
precip:
40%
7pm
Mon
79° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
80° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
77° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
76° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
75° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
75° F
precip:
10%
3am
Tue
74° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
73° F
precip:
10%
5am
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
74° F
precip:
10%
8am
Tue
76° F
precip:
20%
9am
Tue
79° F
precip:
20%
10am
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
11am
Tue
84° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Tue
88° F
precip:
60%
2pm
Tue
88° F
precip:
40%
3pm
Tue
88° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Tue
89° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Tue
89° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Tue
89° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Tue
86° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Tue
84° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Tue
81° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Tue
80° F
precip:
20%
12am
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
1am
Wed
78° F
precip:
20%
2am
Wed
77° F
precip:
10%
3am
Wed
76° F
precip:
10%
4am
Wed
75° F
precip:
10%
5am
Wed
76° F
precip:
20%
6am
Wed
75° F
precip:
10%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “First Alert Tropical Update: No development expected in the next few days

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s