First Alert Forecast: Seasonably hot with sun & storms

SUMMARY: A relatively quieter pattern is in place for the first part of the week, however heat, humidity and storms return by mid to late week and into the weekend.

THIS MORNING: Partly cloudy skies this morning with a few coastal showers and storms, temps are in the 70s & 80s and muggy. There are some areas of patchy fog.

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with highs around 90 with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s even though one or two of us may hit the 100 degree mark. There will be scattered rain and thunderstorms with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: With the loss of daytime heating, the storms will wane and we’ll have partly cloudy skies with temps in the 70s.

A LOOK AHEAD: The front bringing us these showers and storms will dissipate late Tuesday. We will settle into more of a typical summer time pattern as well as heating things upper for the middle of the week.

TROPICS: No tropical development is expected over the next several days. Click here for your tropical update.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 75 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 30% 85 ° F precip: 50% 84 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 85 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 40% 82 ° F precip: 40% 79 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 20% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 20% 73 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 74 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 20% 79 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 84 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 20% 88 ° F precip: 60% 88 ° F precip: 40% 88 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 89 ° F precip: 20% 86 ° F precip: 0% 84 ° F precip: 20% 81 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 80 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 78 ° F precip: 20% 77 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 10% 75 ° F precip: 10% 76 ° F precip: 20% 75 ° F precip: 10% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast