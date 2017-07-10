Deputies: Man exposes self at New Bern Walmart; leads police on high-speed chase

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Trenton man exposed himself at a Walmart in New Bern before leading deputies on a high-speed chase across county lines Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dontes Smallwood, 25, was charged with felony fleeing to elude law enforcement, five felony counts of indecent exposure to victim under 16, two counts indecent exposure by exposing private parts in public place, two counts reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked and speeding.

Smallwood exposed himself to five juveniles and two adults at the Walmart on Martin Luther King Blvd., deputies said.

He was then seen speeding down Glenburnie Road and refused to stop when deputies attempted to pull him over, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit went down Glenburnie Road, down US 17 South, and ended at the intersection of Weber and West Jones Street in Jones County.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Trent Woods Police Department assisted with the arrest of Donte Smallwood.

His bond was set at $95,000 secured.

