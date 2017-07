GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Greenville police officer driving her patrol car was involved in a wreck at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Greenville Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Monday, the Greenville Police Department said.

Police said the officer was traveling east on Arlington in her patrol car when she collided with a Dodge heading southeast on Greenville Boulevard.

No one was transported to the hospital, and the crash is still under investigation.