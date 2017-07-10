Carteret Co. Deputies: Newport men charged after stabbing incident

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies arrested two men after a stabbing on Sunday.

It happened on Oscar Hill Road in Newport just before 1 p.m.

Carteret County deputies said 31-year-old Joshua Barefoot stabbed 36-year-old Brandon Hobbs in the leg after a fistfight stemming from an argument over money at Barefoot’s home. Hobbs managed to get the knife away from Barefoot, who also suffered a minor cut. Barefoot then resorted to a shotgun, chasing Hobbs, who fled the scene down Roberts Road.

Hobbs was taken to Carteret Health Care for treatment. He’s facing assault and trespass charges on release. Barefoot, meanwhile, was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, and damage to personal property. Barefoot was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Both are scheduled for August 23rd court date.