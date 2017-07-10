Carteret Co. Deputies: Newport men charged after stabbing incident

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Deputies arrested two men after a stabbing on Sunday.

It happened on Oscar Hill Road in Newport just before 1 p.m.

Carteret County deputies said 31-year-old Joshua Barefoot stabbed 36-year-old Brandon Hobbs in the leg after a fistfight stemming from an argument over money at Barefoot’s home. Hobbs managed to get the knife away from Barefoot, who also suffered a minor cut. Barefoot then resorted to a shotgun, chasing Hobbs, who fled the scene down Roberts Road.

Hobbs was taken to Carteret Health Care for treatment. He’s facing assault and trespass charges on release. Barefoot, meanwhile, was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Going Armed to the Terror of the Public, and damage to personal property. Barefoot was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Both are scheduled for August 23rd court date.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s