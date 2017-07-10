Carteret Co. creating bed bug policy for health dept. & DSS

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – On Monday, the Carteret County consolidated human services board presented a first draft of a bed bug policy.

This policy stems from an incident in May of 2017 where the health department had to close due to an outbreak of bed bugs.

Officials with the health department said it was then that they realized there was no unifying plan in place.

Monday nights proposed policy would apply to all sectors of the health department and DSS.

It would provide steps to be taken if a patient comes into county facilities with bed bugs and for employees who do home visits.

It would include tips on how to treat your clothes if you’ve been exposed to an environment with bed bugs, and proper ways to report cases.

Stephanie Cannon is the human services planner for the Carteret County Health Department and said this process would get everyone on the same page.

“It just helps that we are all following the same process,” said Cannon. “So, if you work in one particular unit at the health department and one in particular unit at DSS, that we’re all working off the same sheet of music, that we’re taking the same steps.”

The board collected input from counties across the state that have bed bug policies in place.

Other counties in the east are currently working on enacting similar rules.

The policy will move forward to human resources at the health department and ultimately to the county commissioners for final approval.