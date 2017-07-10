Atlantic Beach restaurants toast Sunday morning alcohol sales

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Sunday morning marked the first day businesses in Atlantic Beach could start selling alcohol at 10 a.m.

The Tackle Box Tavern celebrated the new law with a Bloody Mary party, and the line extended out the door.

Owner Richard Porter said the law brings in more tip money for the bartender and gets people in the restaurant earlier.

“Yesterday morning, I counted about 45 people, which is a significant number in our little bar, so it was a great day,” Porter said. “Normally that time of the morning, if it had been noon on a Sunday, we might have had half a dozen, so it was a significant increase.”

Porter said he expects to see more customers every Sunday now that the bill has passed.

This week, a couple more cities and towns will vote on ordinances to push up alcohol sales on Sunday.

New Bern will discuss this matter at its alderman meeting on Tuesday, and Morehead City is expected to schedule a public hearing on the issue at its Tuesday meeting.