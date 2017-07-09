Woodies drop second straight to Astros

KINSTON, NC (WOOD DUCKS MEDIA RELATIONS) – A pitchers’ duel was spoiled on one pitch in the eighth inning as the Astros (11-6, 49-39) downed the Wood Ducks (9-8, 33-53) on Sunday afternoon.

Jeffrey Springs turned in his seventh quality start of the year with seven innings of one-run ball and six strikeouts. At one point, Springs retired 13 batters in a row but claimed a no decision.

The lone Down East RBI came from Yeyson Yrizarri in the third inning. He clocked a double down the left field line that allowed Ti’Quan Forbes to score from first. Yrizarri’s second double with the Woodies tied the game at the time.

Springs got some help from his defense in the fifth inning when the bases were loaded with one out against the top of the Astros order. Myles Straw smoked a sinking liner toward short where Yrizarri caught it near his hip.

Next was Ryne Birk and he popped a ball down the left field line slicing into foul territory. Josh Altmann dove for the ball and caught it to end the inning. Sunday was his first start in left field for the Woodies after making his first appearance on Friday in the outfield on Friday.

Johan Juan entered after Springs but faced trouble immediately in the eighth. He walked Straw and allowed a single for Birk to bring Rogers up. On a 2-1 pitch, he connected on a home run to left field to suddenly score the game 4-1 in favor of the Astros.

After the bases loaded with two outs, Adam Choplick ended the frame with a strikeout. He would work a scoreless ninth to give the Woodies a fighting chance but they would be retired.

The finale of the series is Monday night at 7:00 p.m. Right-hander Emerson Martinez (1-7, 4.73) will throw for the Woodies against lefty Brett Adcock (2-3, 4.29) for Military Monday. You can listen to every pitch of the 2017 season live on Sports/Talk 960 The Bull or streamed on the TuneIn Radio app.