Week in Review: Local politics health and crime

GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) – A lot has happened over the past week from local government to advances in health in the east.

Starting the week off, a new development off our coast captured the interest of many people early this week

Park rangers said the area between cape pointe and the new sandbar can be deceiving.

At least five people were rescued in the area.

Rangers warn there are no lifeguards along this strand of the beach.

That means if you get in trouble it may take some time for someone to come to your rescue.

Thousands of people nationwide celebrated the Fourth of July this week.

In the east there were celebrations in Belhaven, Washington and in Greenville.

Internationally, protests turned violent ahead of the g-20 summit in Germany.

Tens of thousands of people carrying signs in the streets were greeted by thousands of police officers in riot gear.

Later in the week the whole world watched as president trump met with Russian president Vlamir Putin for the first time.

Vidant health and ECU’s Brody School of Medicine introduced a new treatment for heart failure patients.

The L-Vad or “left ventricular assist device” is a pump that restores blood flow to the body, improving the quality of life for the patient and extending the rate of survival.

Election candidates were officially able to file for office this week.

15 people filed for different political positions at the Pitt County board of elections.

That included two mayoral candidates, PJ Connelly and Calvin Mercer.

Kinston also held their filings yesterday.

Current mayor BJ Murphy filed for re-election, as well as Don Hardy filing to run against Murphy.

