Shots fired at police officer chasing break in suspects

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer chasing a car speeding away from the scene of a break in at a North Carolina home was shot at several times.

Elizabeth City police said no one was injured in the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Friday, and the officer lost sight of the four-door black Nissan as he tried to protect himself.

Authorities say the incident began when someone called 911 to report a home was being broken into. Officers saw a car speeding away from the area as they spoke to the people in the home.

The police department said in a news release that none of the bullets fired struck the police car.

No arrests have been made.