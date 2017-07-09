Pitt Post 39 opens with series win over Wilson Post 13

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – American Legion Pitt Post 39 opened up the Area One Championship Series, best-of-five, with a 12-3 victory over Wilson Post 13 on Sunday afternoon.

Ty’Shawn Barrett and Sammy Kraft led the way at the plate for the 39ers as each drove in three runs in the victory. Kraft blasted a homerun in the victory.

Christian Stokes picked up the win as he tossed six innings giving up just two runs on six hits. Chandler Hallow and C.J. Forrest closed out the game combining to throw a three hitter in relief.

Game two of the series moves to Wilson on Monday night.