NC priest in red Corvette pulled gun during road rage, Florida troopers say

STUART, Fla. (CBS Newspath) — Road rage, a gun, a priest and a red Corvette.

Those are words that don’t seem to go together.

But that’s exactly what Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say was involved when a North Carolina priest was arrested Wednesday.

William Adams, 35, a priest from Fletcher in the North Carolina mountains, is facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WPEC-TV reported that Adams is a priest at Calvary Episcopal Church. The TV station also reported that Adams began there in September 2016 after he spent 10 years in the military as a chaplain before a helicopter accident injury forced him into retirement.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the night of July 5, Father Adams pulled his red Corvette in front of a pickup truck — and started hitting the brakes.

Troopers say the truck tried to pass him.

That’s when they say Adams pulled out a gun and pointed it at the truck.

“You would think that being of the cloth, we would have better control. Just kinda comical but sad in the same sense,” said motorist Kevin Brown, who was driving on the Florida Turnpike from Palm Coast.

Troopers say Adams told them the truck pulled alongside him — and started yelling and screaming — and threw a soda at his car.

“I think it’s kinda weird, because I wouldn’t expect a priest to be the angry one,” said Dori Angel, another Turnpike motorist.

Adams says he never pulled out his gun, a Glock 22, according to a report.

Adams was released on $15,000 bond.