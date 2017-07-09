NC Pastor walking to D.C. to raise awareness of Medicaid’s importance

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WNCT) – A North Carolina pastor is walking to Washington D.C. to raise awareness about how important Medicaid is for children.

The walk comes as lawmakers plan to strike up talks on ways to repeal and replace Obamacare Monday.

Pastor James Brigman started his walk from Rockingham. He will pass through Raleigh Monday, where he will stop at Sen. Thom Tillis’s office to share his story.

Brigman’s daughter has special needs. He said she relies on Medicaid services to stay alive and at home with her family.

Pastor Brigman argues the new proposed Senate healthcare bill would cut Medicaid benefits, and jeopardize his daughter’s access to care.