Lightning likely the cause of home fire in Engelhard

ENGELHARD, N.C. (WNCT) – Engelhard Fire and Rescue believe lightning is to blame for a home fire they responded to Saturday night.

Strong storms rolled through the East Saturday, prompting a WNCT First Alert Weather Day.

Engelhard Fire officials said they were called out to the house on North Lake Rd. around 5:30 p.m. They said at least one person was inside at the time, but no one was injured.

Late Saturday night, Engelhard Fire and Rescue posted the following message on their Facebook page:

“Thank you to everyone for tonight’s response. It is good to know that we can still save a house with so few personnel and no more training than we are able to get them. Special thanks for mutual aid from Fairfield and Swan Quarter and response from Hyde EMS and Hyde Co Sheriffs. It is so true we need each other for success.”

